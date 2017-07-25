POLITICS

Will Texas lose sporting events to the 'bathroom bill'? Governor Abbott doesn't think so

Governor Greg Abbott told Eyewitness News the state is poised to pass the so-called 'bathroom bill.' (KTRK)

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
Radio ads are playing across North Texas asking for help fighting the so-called "bathroom bill" being debated in the special session.

The Texas Association of Business bought the airtime, and is trying to appeal to one of the state's biggest voting blocs: football fans.

In the ad, a Dallas Cowboys fan expresses her excitement at the prospect of a NFL Draft coming to Dallas next year. But then, she said that opportunity could be lost if the legislature passes the bill.

The Houston Texans have told the NFL they are against the bathroom bill, and said it could cost future Super Bowls and NFL events in Houston.

Texas Senate tentatively passes revived 'bathroom bill'
Texas Senate tentatively passes revived 'bathroom bill.'



Governor Greg Abbott, however, told Eyewitness News these ads probably won't make much of a difference.

"We want them to know that there is absolutely no intent to discriminate, that we're just trying to work through some legal issues," Abbott said. "It is something I think we can do while keeping Texas as the best state in the country for doing business."

Abbott said the focus of the special session is on issues that will be "beneficial to all businesses," such as improving education and cutting taxes.

"You can be assured what we're focusing on during this session is strategies that will keep Texas in the vanguard of job creation and economic development," the governor said.

