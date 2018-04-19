  • LIVE VIDEO Remembering Barbara Bush: Houston City Hall holds celebration of life
BARBARA BUSH

Barbara Bush's scrapbooks at presidential library gives insight into family's legacy

EMBED </>More Videos

Barbara Bush's scrapbooks offer insight into history of her family life (KTRK)

By
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) --
Former first lady Barbara Bush's love for crafts created gems that helped her family's legacy live on.

Inside an off-limit area sits a collection of books. On Thursday, Eyewitness News was given special access to that collection

"I mean, it's a little bit mind-boggling. And you can tell I'm a little bit biased, I think it's the best stuff in the world," said audio-visual archivist Mary Finch.

Finch is careful as she handles books that are normally sealed in acid-free boxes and stored in a climate-controlled room.

The scrapbooks were cut, glued and put together by Barbara.
"The first scrapbook we have from Mrs. Bush is from 1943 when they got engaged," Finch said.

For more than 70 years, she kept going.

"I'd say she put together about 100 (books)," Finch said.

The scrapbooks served as time capsules that highlight their family life, time in office, and creative ways that got Bush elected.

"This is an example of what she used to call her Bush bags," Finch said.

As Barbara's husband climbed from Congress, to an ambassadorship, and to the White House, the elevated roles never slowed down Barbara's passion to capture it all.

Finch believes Bush did so because even at 19, she knew her marriage would be special. These are priceless artifacts that will continue to educate people about her family.

"We've always been fortunate that the Bushes have given themselves to the country...for all these years, and this was just another way they've given back," Finch said.

The scrapbooks were digitized, so scholars don't have to handle the books often. They aren't on display, but visitors can still see contents. Many of the photos and artifacts are replicas from Bush's scrapbooks.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsbarbara bushgeorge h.w. bushtexas a&m universityCollege Station
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BARBARA BUSH
Houston celebrates Barbara Bush's life
Funeral arrangements announced for beloved Barbara Bush
HPD reveal security measures for Barbara Bush's public viewing
Barbara Bush's impact felt at Third Ward Houston school
More barbara bush
POLITICS
Barbara Bush, as remembered by Dave Ward
Diaz-Canel replaces Raul Castro as Cuba's president
Security for Barbara Bush's funeral years in the making
Barbara Bush's grandson recalls final day spent with her
More Politics
Top Stories
Houston celebrates Barbara Bush's life
Explosion reported at Texas City refinery
Atlantic Coffee Solutions set to close its doors in Houston's East End
Owe a fee for unpaid tolls? TxDOT waives $1.3B in late fees
HPD reveal security measures for Barbara Bush's public viewing
Barbara Bush's impact felt at Third Ward Houston school
Huge bridge demolition planned for Hwy 288 construction
SKETCH: Suspect wanted for religious attack on Muslim woman
Show More
Thieves target courthouse ATM for 3rd time in a week
Cook fired over racial slur on student's receipt at UNT
How to protect yourself as E. coli outbreak hits 16 states
Who is hero Southwest pilot Tammie Jo Shults
Multiple victims file lawsuit in Dr. Larry Nassar case
More News