POLITICS

Barbara Bush's gravesite opens to the public Monday in College Station

EMBED </>More Videos

Family releases photos of Barbara Bush's private service (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Barbara Bush's gravesite will open to the public Monday morning if they wish to pay their respects to the former first lady.

A family spokesperson says the gravesite at the Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University in College Station will open at 9:30 a.m.

Mrs. Bush was buried Saturday afternoon. The burial site is in a gated plot surrounded by trees and near a creek where the couple's 3-year-old daughter Robin is buried. She died of leukemia in 1953.

On Sunday morning, The Bush family released photos of Mrs. Bush's private burial service.

"It was a very brief but poignant and beautiful ending to a very moving and incredible day. It would have been exactly what Barbara Bush wanted," family spokesman Jim McGrath said.


Hundreds of people lined both sides of the street near the campus as the funeral procession passed on a gray, cloudy day. Flags were flown at half-staff.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgeorge h.w. bushbarbara bushcelebrity deathsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
George H.W. Bush wears special socks for Barbara Bush
Hundreds fill streets to say final farewell to Barbara Bush
4 former presidents among hundreds at Barbara Bush's funeral
Barbara Bush: An interactive experience
More Politics
Top Stories
It's a boy! Kate Middleton gives birth
Mother charged after allegedly setting car on fire with kids inside
Man accused of killing mother over cell phone appears in court
Man shot on Facebook Live completely breathing on his own
Suspected drunk driver charged in crash that killed boy
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Win free bread for a year from Kingwood La Madeleine
Caught on video: School employee drags student by his feet
Show More
6-year-old riding bike killed by suspected drunk driver
2 teens caught after escaping juvenile prison in Giddings
Mom charged after 2-year-old found in locked car
Wharton HS student named prom king in midst of health battle
Dress to impress for prom without blowing your budget
More News