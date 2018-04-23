Barbara Bush's gravesite will open to the public Monday morning if they wish to pay their respects to the former first lady.A family spokesperson says the gravesite at the Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University in College Station will open at 9:30 a.m.Mrs. Bush was buried Saturday afternoon. The burial site is in a gated plot surrounded by trees and near a creek where the couple's 3-year-old daughter Robin is buried. She died of leukemia in 1953.On Sunday morning, The Bush family released photos of Mrs. Bush's private burial service."It was a very brief but poignant and beautiful ending to a very moving and incredible day. It would have been exactly what Barbara Bush wanted," family spokesman Jim McGrath said.Hundreds of people lined both sides of the street near the campus as the funeral procession passed on a gray, cloudy day. Flags were flown at half-staff.