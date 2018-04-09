Houston police seek public's help to identify shooter posted on Snapchat

Police are trying to find the man seen on video firing a gun out of a vehicle's window on Snapchat. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are hoping the public can help identify a suspect who was seen firing a weapon out of a moving vehicle, as posted on social media.

The incident may have happened in northwest Houston.

Police say the suspect can be seen firing a semi-automatic weapon from the backseat of a moving vehicle of unknown make and model. The exact location of the shooting has not been determined at this time. It is believed to have occurred the last week of March or first week of April.

Anyone with information on this incident or on the identity of the suspect is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

RELATED: Woman gets 5 years in prison for firing guns on Memorial Drive and posting it to Snapchat
Sierra Tarbutton told Eyewitness News she feels she's being unfairly judged for this Snapchat video.

RELATED: Man seen shooting out car window on Snapchat now wanted for aggravated robberies
A social media expert said Mason Kirby Gray was trying to show off for friends, but led deputies to him with a Snapchat video.

Snapchat shooters: Here are all the people accused of firing guns on social media
