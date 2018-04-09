EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2485298" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sierra Tarbutton told Eyewitness News she feels she's being unfairly judged for this Snapchat video.

Houston police are hoping the public can help identify a suspect who was seen firing a weapon out of a moving vehicle, as posted on social media.The incident may have happened in northwest Houston.Police say the suspect can be seen firing a semi-automatic weapon from the backseat of a moving vehicle of unknown make and model. The exact location of the shooting has not been determined at this time. It is believed to have occurred the last week of March or first week of April.Anyone with information on this incident or on the identity of the suspect is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.