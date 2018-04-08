Police searching for male suspects and woman after man shot in motel room

Police are searching for two men and a woman after a man was shot at a motel in northeast Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are searching for two men and a woman after a man was shot at a motel in northeast Houston.

Sunday morning, police were called to the Crosstimbers Inn off the Eastex Freeway.

Upon arrival, authorities found a man who appeared to have been shot in the stomach.

He was then taken to Ben Taub Hospital.

He told police he heard a knock on the door of his motel room. When he opened the door, two men were outside.

Investigators said one of the men shot the victim and stole his white Ford Taurus.

Police say there are also searching for a woman who was in the victim's room at the time of the incident.
