Police searching for suspect who killed man in Midtown

One person was found fatally shot in the street in Midtown on Saturday night.The shooting happened near the intersection Wheeler Avenue and Fannin Street around 9 p.m.The victim was a black man in his early 20s. His name has not been released.Investigators were on the scene through the night gathering evidence.Witnesses told investigators the man was walking in the street when he encountered the suspect.Homicide investigators said at least three shots were fired.The gunman then reportedly fled on foot but their description has not been released.Investigators are hoping to get surveillance video of what happened.