Police open fire at suicidal man's vehicle in Baytown

Baytown police officers shot at the vehicle of a man who they say threatened suicide before taking him into custody overnight.According to police, officers were called at around midnight to the area of Garth and Baker where they made contact with the suicidal man.At one point, police say the man tried to engage the officers while holding what looked like a firearm. Police backed off and tried to talk to the man.Officers, though, were worried he would drive off, prompting them to shoot the man's tires.The man tried to drive off but didn't get too far. He was taken into custody without incident.Officers later searched the vehicle where they found an airsoft gun.