Police say METRO bus driver stabbed in neck in southeast Houston

Houston METRO police say a bus driver was stabbed in the neck by a passenger. The incident took place in the 10600 block of MLK near Airport.Police say it started as a disturbance between a passenger and the driver. The driver apparently confiscated a knife from the passenger once, but the passenger returned with a second knife to stab the driver in the neck.The driver narrowly avoided hitting a home with the bus.According to witnesses, he then ran out into traffic to flag down someone to help. A neighbor called 911 and applied pressure to the wound.A police officer arrived on the scene and shocked the suspect, taking him down and into custody.The driver was taken to Ben Taub Hospital. He is expected to survive the stabbing.There's no word on the possible charges.