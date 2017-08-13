Police: Man kills wife during fight in SE Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigators are at an apartment complex in Village Way, where the woman was gunned down (KTRK)

Police say a woman was shot to death by her common law husband while their children waited for them inside the family's apartment.

Officers rushed to the apartment complex on Village Way this afternoon and found the woman's body.

Investigators said the couple was having an argument, and at one point, the man's mother was called to help with the children.

The couple stepped outside the apartment, and that's when the man allegedly shot his wife.

Investigators said witnesses saw the man standing over her with a gun.

Police were able to take that man into custody. We do not know the names or ages of either the victim or the suspect.

Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingwoman killedHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Man in critical condition after fight ends in shooting
BEWARE: Another round of dangerous heat today
'White Lives Matter' protest coming to Texas A&M
Celebrate lefties on Left-Handers Day!
Wrong-way driver crashes into minivan on Grand Pkwy
Sunday funday: Farmer's market at St. Arnold today
Police identify suspect in Virginia car ramming
Mansion nail spa in Cypress hosts grand opening today
Show More
Numbers announced for $356 million Powerball jackpot
Quidditch Championship in League City this weekend
Beat the heat: Where to find Houston cooling centers
Difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion
Officials: White nationalist rally linked to 3 deaths
More News
Top Video
Man in critical condition after fight ends in shooting
Wrong-way driver crashes into minivan on Grand Pkwy
Police identify suspect in Virginia car ramming
Numbers announced for $356 million Powerball jackpot
More Video