The hunt is on to find the gunman seen in a shooting posted on Snapchat. It happened at Cottage Grove Park Thursday night and as a result, neighbors are on edge."It's definitely scary. Worried someone may have been hurt," Paul Gruber said.Police got a call about a discharged firearm and people speeding away. On Friday, ABC13 found shell casings left behind.One mom, who didn't want to reveal her identity for safety reasons, says the neighborhood has gone downhill."It's not frustrating, it's scary. We don't feel safe. I don't feel safe walking with my child in the neighborhood, especially at night," she explained.We looked up the crime map for that area in the last six months and found there had been breaking and entering, six thefts from a vehicle, five thefts, three thefts of a vehicle and a sexual assault.As a result, that mom is taking precautions."We have concealed handgun licenses. We carry handguns. We have dogs that are great protection," she said.Gruber, who walks his dog near Cottage Grove Park every day, said that's a good idea."Just keep your head up. Be smart. Be safe," Gruber said.Houston Police Department says the shooting is an open and active investigation. They encourage anyone who may know the man in the video, or anything about it, to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.