SNAPCHAT SHOOTER: Police looking for man caught on social media shooting in neighborhood

EMBED </>More Videos

The hunt is on to find the gunman seen in a shooting posted on Snapchat. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The hunt is on to find the gunman seen in a shooting posted on Snapchat. It happened at Cottage Grove Park Thursday night and as a result, neighbors are on edge.

"It's definitely scary. Worried someone may have been hurt," Paul Gruber said.

Police got a call about a discharged firearm and people speeding away. On Friday, ABC13 found shell casings left behind.

One mom, who didn't want to reveal her identity for safety reasons, says the neighborhood has gone downhill.

"It's not frustrating, it's scary. We don't feel safe. I don't feel safe walking with my child in the neighborhood, especially at night," she explained.

We looked up the crime map for that area in the last six months and found there had been breaking and entering, six thefts from a vehicle, five thefts, three thefts of a vehicle and a sexual assault.

As a result, that mom is taking precautions.

"We have concealed handgun licenses. We carry handguns. We have dogs that are great protection," she said.

Gruber, who walks his dog near Cottage Grove Park every day, said that's a good idea.

"Just keep your head up. Be smart. Be safe," Gruber said.

Houston Police Department says the shooting is an open and active investigation. They encourage anyone who may know the man in the video, or anything about it, to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
snapchatsocial mediashootingHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
HPD confirms identity of officer arrested in prostitution sting
Motorcyclist dead after crashing into Alief ISD school bus
Anti-Trump woman accused of identity theft in 2014
Deputies search for gunman after deadly shooting
Popular former mayor's things sold at estate sale
HPD to train officers to bump suspect cars in chases
Major change this weekend for drivers on Hwy 288
REPORT: Charles Manson close to death in CA hospital
Show More
How to score a free Thanksgiving turkey this year
Rev. Jesse Jackson announces he has Parkinson's
Papa John's celebrating MVP Altuve with half-off pizza
Phone companies get new tools to block spam calls
Argument between brothers ends in murder-suicide
More News
Top Video
Great Thanksgiving debate questions
HPD confirms identity of officer arrested in prostitution sting
REPORT: Charles Manson close to death in CA hospital
Tips to have a Friendsgiving to remember
More Video