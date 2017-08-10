Hillary Cheyenne Carver

Detectives in North Carolina say they've identified a petite woman seen robbing a cell phone store with a large gun July 31.Police say the woman came into a Sprint store carrying a large military-style long gun and demanded cell phones from a clerk.She then fled in a dark blue Mazda.Detectives say after getting tips about the surveillance pictures, they've identified the robber as 23-year-old Hillary Cheyenne Carver of Lumberton. They say she should be considered armed and dangerous.They have warrants charging her with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of stolen goods.Detectives are encouraging family and friends of Carver to have her to turn herself into law enforcement.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Lewis with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-9503 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).