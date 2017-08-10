Fayetteville police ID petite woman who robbed store with large gun

EMBED </>More Videos

Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department say they've identified a petite woman seen robbing a cell phone store with a large gun.

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina --
Detectives in North Carolina say they've identified a petite woman seen robbing a cell phone store with a large gun July 31.

Police say the woman came into a Sprint store carrying a large military-style long gun and demanded cell phones from a clerk.

She then fled in a dark blue Mazda.

Detectives say after getting tips about the surveillance pictures, they've identified the robber as 23-year-old Hillary Cheyenne Carver of Lumberton. They say she should be considered armed and dangerous.

Hillary Cheyenne Carver



They have warrants charging her with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of stolen goods.

Detectives are encouraging family and friends of Carver to have her to turn herself into law enforcement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Lewis with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-9503 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
robberyu.s. & worldgunssurveillance videoNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Petite woman with large gun robs Fayetteville store
Top Stories
Investigators: Missing man's ID found on human remains
Cartier and hospital volunteer battle over 'LOVE'
Suspect wanted in Midtown bar burglaries
BODYCAM: Officer forced off SW Fwy to avoid crash
Few more showers on Friday
Meningitis killed Harris Co. deputy, not gas leak
South Carolina police officer shot repeatedly, survives
Hours-old baby found in NW Harris Co. covered in ants
Show More
Former Gov. Mark White lies in state at Texas Capitol
High school football player killed by log during drill
Trump escalates 'fire and fury' threat to N. Korea
Children's Museum offering free immunizations
Taylor Swift says DJ groped her underneath her skirt
More News
Top Video
United launches nonstop service to Mexican resort city
South Carolina police officer shot repeatedly, survives
Former Gov. Mark White lies in state at Texas Capitol
High school football player killed by log during drill
More Video