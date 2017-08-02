Police: Husband in custody after taking family hostage in NE Houston

Several people are believed hostages inside a home in northeast Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A standoff ended peacefully off of Homestead and Hartwick Road in northeast Houston. A man was barricaded inside of home, along with his wife and two children.

Officers said it started 3:15 p.m. when someone called 911 and hung up. Soon after someone texted 911 from inside the home. While we don't know specifically what the text said, officers said it suggested someone was hurt inside.

The nature of the text prompted HPD to attempt to make contact with those inside.

When that was not successful, the SWAT team was called out.



Officers used a bullhorn to try to get the suspect and others out.

When that didn't work they breached the door and took the suspect into custody.

The man's teenage son went to the hospital as a precaution. No one else was hurt.

Investigators said it appears to be a domestic violence situation.

Officers have not released the suspect's name.

