Driver in motorcycle crash charged with intoxication manslaughter

Authorities have filed intoxication manslaughter charges against Joe Guerrero, Jr., of Friendswood.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) --
A man accused of driving drunk and causing an accident that killed his wife has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.

According to investigators, 38-year-old Joe Guerrero, Jr., of Friendswood was behind the wheel of a 2002 Harley Davidson that collided with crash barrels on the Sam Houston Parkway in the early morning hours of Aug. 4.

The force of the accident ejected Guerrero and his wife, Kimberly, from the motorcycle.

They were both taken to Clear Lake Regional Hospital, where Kimerbly later died.

Joe, who sustained "significant injuries" during the crash, is being held on $30,000 bond.

