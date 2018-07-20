New Mexico police dispatcher used 'special code' to capture suspects holding her captive

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KTRK) --
A 911 dispatcher was able to use her skills to stop a couple of car thieves who broke into her home.

In June, Albuquerque police were looking for two suspects who had fled in a stolen vehicle.

The authorities suspected the thieves were hiding inside a nearby home, so they knocked on the door.

The homeowner answered and secretly told them she was in danger.

The dispatcher answered by using the number "65," which is the New Mexico dispatch code for kidnapping and hostage.

Due to her quick thinking, police were able to get her and her son out of the home safely.

The two intruders were arrested and charged.
