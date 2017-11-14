A man and a woman are in custody after leading police on a chase in northeast Houston that ended inside a church.Houston police say just after midnight Tuesday they spotted a truck that was reported stolen out of Conroe.Investigators say they tried to stop the truck but the driver took off.The man and woman drove down Homestead and into a neighborhood.As the truck made its way down Kelburn, the driver lost control at a sharp corner and slammed into Beebe Tabernacle.The truck left a huge hole in the side of the church."The female passenger had felony warrants. We are trying to confirm those right now. The driver will be charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and felony evading," said HPD Lt. Larry Crowson.The truck ended up in a classroom in the back of the church. The damage should not delay services.