HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A man and a woman are in custody after leading police on a chase in northeast Houston that ended inside a church.
Jeff Ehling is live at the church where the chase came to an abrupt stop.
Houston police say just after midnight Tuesday they spotted a truck that was reported stolen out of Conroe.
Investigators say they tried to stop the truck but the driver took off.
The man and woman drove down Homestead and into a neighborhood.
As the truck made its way down Kelburn, the driver lost control at a sharp corner and slammed into Beebe Tabernacle.
The truck left a huge hole in the side of the church.
"The female passenger had felony warrants. We are trying to confirm those right now. The driver will be charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and felony evading," said HPD Lt. Larry Crowson.
The truck ended up in a classroom in the back of the church. The damage should not delay services.
