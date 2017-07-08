PETS

Video shows panda cub keeps falling out of trees

EMBED </>More Videos

The Smithsonian's National Zoo has released hilarious footage of one its star attractions, a giant baby panda. (KTRK)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KTRK) --
The Smithsonian's National Zoo has released hilarious footage of one its star attractions, a giant baby panda on Friday.

The zoo's youngest panda, Bei Bei, has been working on his climbing skills at the zoo's panda house. He appears quite bamboozled.

The zoo says to bear with them and not to worry about injury. Giant pandas are extremely adept climbers and often ascend trees during play sessions, the zoo said in its Facebook post.

Zookeepers say Bei Bei seems to be thrilled about falling from trees, finding more fun as it turned it into a game, while practicing some climbing skills.

The male giant panda cub appears to be all recovered from life-saving surgery last November to remove a lemon-sized mass of bamboo from his small intestine.

Bei Bei will turn two years old in August.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
petszoosmithsonianmust-see videobear in treeWashington DC
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Local shelter receives 59 puppies in under an hour
Ducks arrested, booked on charges of loitering
Dog tries to catch laser pointer
Dog running for Durham mayor
More Pets
Top Stories
Authorities say 3 still unaccounted for in Crosby apartment fire
Amber Alert issued for 3 young kids in north Texas
Spin your way into an awesome weekend in Houston
What people miss about living in Texas
METRO bus driver prevents possible tragedy
There's a small chance for big storms
METRO bus stabbing victim recounts steak knife attack
Show More
Embattled judge suspended after drug abuse allegations
Woman accused of stealing $1 mil from priests
More stores, more money: New wing opens at The Galleria
11 teens ill after eating drug-laced gummy bears
Mom charged with murdering kids, father in Ga. home
More News
Top Video
Amber Alert issued for 3 young kids in north Texas
METRO bus stabbing victim recounts steak knife attack
Suspected Killer Mom Gives Thumbs Up in Court
More Video