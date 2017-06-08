PETS

U.K. election goes to the dogs with #DogsAtPollingStations

People with dogs pass each other outside a polling station at St Columba's Church, in the Knightsbridge area of London, Thursday, June 8, 2017. (Matt Dunham/AP Photo)

British dogs showed off their patriotism by accompanying their owners to the polls during the 2017 U.K. general election on June 8.

Voters shared photos of their four-legged furry friends on Twitter using #DogsAtPollingStations.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
petsu.s. & worldcute animalsvotingfeel goodtrendingtwitter
Load Comments
PETS
Dog thrown off parking garage recovering
BARC drops cat adoption fees to only $1
Woman faces charges after pig becomes too fat
10-year-old Hockley boy reels in catfish and snake
More Pets
Top Stories
James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill
James Comey timeline: From Clinton email scandal to Russia
7 most memorable moments of James Comey's testimony
PHOTOS: Comey testifies at U.S. Senate as nation watches
Grand jury expected to review deadly Denny's fight case
Celebrate World Oceans Day by protecting coral reefs
8 things to do with your best friend in Houston
Show More
Houston bars open early for Comey watch parties
Violence erupts after rapper attacked on stage
Twitter users, blocked by Trump, cry censorship
Flipped 18-wheeler spills Bud Light all over freeway
Police: Thieves wanted in Home Depot crime spree
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Comey testifies at U.S. Senate as nation watches
PHOTOS: Aftermath of 'terror incidents' in London
PHOTOS: Celebrities who have been arrested
PHOTOS: 21 children missing in Houston this year
More Photos