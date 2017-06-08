U.K. election goes to the dogs with #DogsAtPollingStations

Remember to vote kidz #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/c8eqOjIcX9 — F r a n c e s c a x (@cescaa_murray) June 8, 2017

Flink loves going voting, especially if the polling station is in a park! #dogsatpollingstations ⚽ pic.twitter.com/Mw7oP1VJ9P — Tiga (@Superlarks) June 8, 2017

#dogsatpollingstations Loki votes for more slippers to be kept within stealing reach. pic.twitter.com/1vk3SX0Ueg — Stephen Lewry (@berbyq) June 8, 2017

Have you voted yet? Do u need some encouragement? Ruby the toy poodle is 8 months old today and made it to vote! #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/Kd2nuKa0ij — Stephanie Ospina (@ospinamfj) June 8, 2017

British dogs showed off their patriotism by accompanying their owners to the polls during the 2017 U.K. general election on June 8.Voters shared photos of their four-legged furry friends on Twitter using #DogsAtPollingStations.