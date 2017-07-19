Rabid bat bites woman near Buffalo Bayou

A Houston woman is trying to figure out how she will seek treatment without health insurance after being bitten by a rabid bat.Katie Koenig last week was bitten while unloading her car in a parking garage west of downtown.She thought a frog jumped up and hit her hand until she saw that it was no frog.The bat spread its wings, and she saw blood on her hand."I got scared when I realized it was a bat, because that had never happened. I had never been that close to a bat," Koenig recalled. "And then, the bat started flopping around on the ground and going underneath the car."The bat was caught by firefighters and tested positive for rabies the next day.Without health insurance, she's now working with the state health department in hopes of finding treatment, which can cost up to tens of thousands of dollars.