ANIMAL ATTACK

Rabid bat bites woman near Buffalo Bayou

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman bit by rabid bat near Buffalo Bayou

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston woman is trying to figure out how she will seek treatment without health insurance after being bitten by a rabid bat.

Katie Koenig last week was bitten while unloading her car in a parking garage west of downtown.

She thought a frog jumped up and hit her hand until she saw that it was no frog.

The bat spread its wings, and she saw blood on her hand.

"I got scared when I realized it was a bat, because that had never happened. I had never been that close to a bat," Koenig recalled. "And then, the bat started flopping around on the ground and going underneath the car."

The bat was caught by firefighters and tested positive for rabies the next day.

Without health insurance, she's now working with the state health department in hopes of finding treatment, which can cost up to tens of thousands of dollars.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
petsanimal attackhealthHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ANIMAL ATTACK
Teen bit by black bear woke up to 'crunching sound'
Family's beloved dog shot and killed outside home
Man bit by horse learning to speak again after attack
Lion attacks trainer during circus
More animal attack
PETS
Tips to prevent your dog from encountering police
'Tough as nails' officer squirms removing dead snake
Burned puppies on the mend, await new homes
Mixed emotions after cat killer sentenced to 16 years
More Pets
Top Stories
Driver flees after pedestrian hit and killed on Southwest Fwy
Charges dropped against man accused of killing Josue Flores
Search for justice: Timeline of the Josue Flores case
Community where Josue Flores died on edge
Want to mentor? Big Brothers Big Sisters need you
Trump met with Putin twice, White House reveals
Use TX-Tag on Grand Parkway? Check your bill for overcharges
Officials: 10-year-old may have died of fentanyl overdose
Show More
Raucous protest swells in Austin as special session starts
Astros' Correa to miss 6-8 weeks due to thumb injury
Highway 59 embankment failure causing extra traffic
Families concerned after sex offender living near school
Council members: "Lets start over" on recycling contract
More News
Top Video
Want to mentor? Big Brothers Big Sisters need you
Community where Josue Flores died on edge
Charges dropped against man accused of killing Josue Flores
Search for justice: Timeline of the Josue Flores case
More Video