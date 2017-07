EMBED >More News Videos Authorities are looking for a monkey on the loose in the city of South Houston after it allegedly attacked a teenager.

Police in Terrell, Texas, want to talk to a man who was seen with a monkey that they believe bit a girl inside a Buc-ee's store.While the bite amounted to a small scratch, police still want to talk to the person seen in a surveillance photo.According to police, the incident happened last Friday.They want to make sure the animal is up to date on its shots.