Memphis Zoo introduces baby sloth to the world

The Memphis Zoo has just introduced a baby sloth, Lua. (Courtesy Memphis Zoo)

Meet Lua the baby sloth.

The little girl was born on March 17, 2017, and the Memphis Zoo has just introduced her with these adorable photos.

Lua, whose name means "moon" in Portuguese, is a Linné's two-toed sloth. Her parents, Marilyn and Sparky, also live at the zoo. Because Marilyn has birthed other sloths that did not survive, the zoo decided to hand-rear Lua.

She received a stuffed elephant, which she cuddles to strengthen her limbs and to mimic her mother's behavior. Lua is being bottle-fed.

The public won't be able to meet Lua at the zoo until she's ready, but for now the Memphis Zoo will be sharing updates about Lua on its website.

