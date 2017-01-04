PETS

Houston SPCA saves over 150 animals from Dayton rescue due to animal cruelty

The Houston SPCA is onsite Wednesday rescuing and providing care to over 150 animals from Puppy-Dogs-R-Us, a 20-acre, self-described animal rescue in Dayton, Texas.

More than 150 dogs, six cats and a horse were discovered living in filthy conditions, amongst their own waste, suffering from various conditions of neglect.

Some dogs were found standing on top of their kennels to escape mucky waters that had flooded their enclosures.

Others were found confined to rusted wire crates stacked on top of each other in a dark, dingy shed.

"What we found today at this facility is unacceptable," said Tara Yurkshat, vice president of animal welfare, Houston SPCA. "We have a large team of Houston SPCA responders on the ground to rescue these neglected animals who have clearly suffered by not receiving adequate care. We hope we are awarded custody so we can continue their journey towards health, happiness and finding them new homes."

Many animals had been left unattended inside structures on the outskirts of the property without food, clean water, care or human interaction.

The Houston SPCA will continue to care for the animals until permanent custody is determined by a Liberty County Judge. After the civil hearing, the decision to pursue criminal charges will be decided by the Liberty County District Attorney.
