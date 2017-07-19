PETS

Dogs invade NRG for the Houston World Series of Dog Shows

The Houston World Series of Dog Shows is one of the finest indoor dog shows in the country, and it starts Wednesday and goes through the weekend. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Dogs are invading NRG Park.

The Houston World Series of Dog Shows is one of the finest indoor dog shows in the country, and it starts Wednesday and goes through the weekend.

People can come, sit and stay to experience their love for purebred dogs.

There will be agility and obstacle courses, dogs catching frisbees and dancing to music and opportunities to buy dog goodies at the McScotty Market.

Visitors on Wednesday can catch shows for the Houston Working Dog and All-Terrier. People will also be able to talk with owners and handlers as they prepare their dogs in the crating and grooming area.

On Thursday, judges will decide which dog should get the Best of Breed award.

The Best in Show competitions start Friday, with finalists among seven variety groups with more than 150 different breeds.

"Our mission is to enhance the public's knowledge about purebred dogs," according to the website.

People can also drop in on clinics for dog health, grooming and training. Visit vendor booths for pet food and accessories for your four-legged friends.

The Houston World Series of Dog Shows attracts more than 40,000 visitors each year.

Visit the website to see the schedule of events.

