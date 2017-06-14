EWN VIDEO

Dog suffers severe injuries after mouth is taped in Montgomery County

GRAPHIC WARNING: Dog suffers severe injuries after its mouth is taped by owners. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Montgomery County Animal Shelter needs help trying to find whoever is responsible for wrapping a dog's mouth with electrical tape.

The dog's mouth was wrapped so hard and for such a long period of time, that when the tape was finally removed it caused severe injuries. Members of the animal shelter named the dog "Justice" in hopes to find whoever is responsible for the abuse.

Justice was found along Old Texaco Camp road in East Montgomery last week. She is okay, but has a long road to recovery.

If you have any information about Justice's owners, call Crime Stoppers at 800-392-STOP.
