It was a journey of over 200 miles over the course of five months. But finally, Sassy the dog was reunited with her family.The Pembroke Pines Police Department posted on Facebook, announcing the 6-year-old Pomeranian had been found. The department had used their microchip reader to track down her owner and returned to her family in Florida on June 17."We'd like to take this opportunity to stress the importance of tagging and microchipping your pets," the department wrote on Facebook. "It was due to the fact that Sassy had an implanted microchip with updated owner information that we were able to get in contact with her family and make this reunion possible.""WOW! From west coast to east coast and back to her family!" wrote one Facebook user."Amazing job Pembroke Pines police in getting Sassy home!" wrote another.