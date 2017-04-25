PETS

Dog food recalled that may contain euthanasia drug

A can of Cocolicious dog food is seen in this undated image. (Party Animal)

HOUSTON --
Party Animal Dog Food is recalling one lot each of two different dog foods that may be contaminated with pentobarbital, a drug used for the euthanasia of dogs, cats and horses.

The company sounded its alarm after a customer in Texas turned over cans of two foods that had tested positive for the drug.

All cans of Cocolicious Beef & Turkey dog food and Cocolicious Chicken & Beef dog food with the specific lot numbers have been recalled.

Earlier this year, Evanger's and Against the Grain brands issued similar recalls.

Click here for more information on the recall.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
petsanimalpet carerecallproduct recallsdogsdogcatsconsumerHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Meet Lua the baby sloth
April the giraffe becomes cash cow for tiny NY zoo
Shedd Aquarium celebrates baby dolphin's 1st birthday
Video captures toddler being attacked by pit bull
More Pets
Top Stories
2 Spring women attacked steps from their apartments
President George H.W. Bush treated for chronic bronchitis
Pilot's body recovered after small plane crash
Rice Village parking meters bring new issues
Girls forced to do bear crawls on hot asphalt as punishment
Houston philanthropist Mimi Dompier dies
Rockets can close out Thunder tonight
Show More
DPS hopes to hire more female troopers
Judge blocks Trump order on sanctuary city money
Search suspended for missing cruise ship bartender
Shootout after Jack-in-the-Box robbery turns deadly
Teen arrested after pointing pellet gun at cars
More News
Photos
EARTH DAY: Stunning views of Earth from space
PHOTOS: Prince through the years
PHOTOS: Thousands gather for 4/20 party at Golden Gate Park
PHOTOS: ABC13 anchors' and reporters' prom pics
More Photos