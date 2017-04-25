Dog food recalled that may contain euthanasia drug

HOUSTON --Party Animal Dog Food is recalling one lot each of two different dog foods that may be contaminated with pentobarbital, a drug used for the euthanasia of dogs, cats and horses.
The company sounded its alarm after a customer in Texas turned over cans of two foods that had tested positive for the drug.
All cans of Cocolicious Beef & Turkey dog food and Cocolicious Chicken & Beef dog food with the specific lot numbers have been recalled.
Earlier this year, Evanger's and Against the Grain brands issued similar recalls.
