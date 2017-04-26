U.S. & WORLD

Disabled dogs trained to work as therapy animals

EMBED </>More News Videos

A Torrance organization is training dogs with disabilities to work as therapy animals for people with disabilities.

By
TORRANCE, California --
Most of the special needs adults at Advantage Day Program have never been around animals, but activities director Cherisse Anel knew almost instantly the animals at Dharma Rescue would be a good fit.

Most of the dogs at Dharma Rescue are partially paralyzed because they were abused or injured and discarded by their previous owners

Now, they're being trained as therapy animals.

The dogs spend time at hospitals and schools for children with disabilities.

At Advantage Day, the adults are energized when the dogs come around.

"They light up or they look forward to coming," Anel said. "These are adults who've lived with disabilities their whole life, and they're used to being treated as just adults with disabilities."

Without even knowing it, the happy pups communicate a message and fulfill a purpose

"Here they get to see animals that are disabled and they are living happy lives," said Audrey McCabe with Dharma Rescue.

All dogs at Dharma Rescue are available for adoption. The founders hope these dogs will continue to teach people how to love respect and overcome life's obstacles.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
petsdisabilitydisability issuesanimal rescueanimalsservice animaltherapybe inspiredCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Couple married 69 years dies 40 minutes apart
Little girl buys police officer's dinner
Police investigate car set on fire, marred with 'KKK' graffiti
Jonathan Demme, Oscar-winning director, dies at 73
United investigates giant rabbit that died on flight
More u.s. & world
PETS
PHOTOS: National Kids and Pets Day
Dog food recalled that may contain euthanasia drug
Meet Lua the baby sloth
April the giraffe becomes cash cow for tiny NY zoo
More Pets
Top Stories
Turner warns of massive layoffs if pension plan fails
Few showers possible Wednesday
Child injured after truck crashes into cars in driveway
Police: Man shot in neck near Greenway Plaza
Former ABC13 reporter injured in car crash
Jonathan Demme, Oscar-winning director, dies at 73
Watch out! Can you see the hidden snake?
Show More
How Pres. Trump's proposed tax plan could impact you
2 HISD schools rank among best in nation
Cleburne Cafeteria on its way back one year after fire
Strong storms could disrupt 2017 BP MS150
Woman struck by hammock that fell 5 stories
More News
Top Video
Little girl buys police officer's dinner
The best day to buy gas is...
Woman struck by hammock that fell 5 stories
Police investigate car set on fire, marred with 'KKK' graffiti
More Video