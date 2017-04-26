Disabled dogs trained to work as therapy animals

TORRANCE, California --Most of the special needs adults at Advantage Day Program have never been around animals, but activities director Cherisse Anel knew almost instantly the animals at Dharma Rescue would be a good fit.
Most of the dogs at Dharma Rescue are partially paralyzed because they were abused or injured and discarded by their previous owners
Now, they're being trained as therapy animals.
The dogs spend time at hospitals and schools for children with disabilities.
At Advantage Day, the adults are energized when the dogs come around.
"They light up or they look forward to coming," Anel said. "These are adults who've lived with disabilities their whole life, and they're used to being treated as just adults with disabilities."
Without even knowing it, the happy pups communicate a message and fulfill a purpose
"Here they get to see animals that are disabled and they are living happy lives," said Audrey McCabe with Dharma Rescue.
All dogs at Dharma Rescue are available for adoption. The founders hope these dogs will continue to teach people how to love respect and overcome life's obstacles.
