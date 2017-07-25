  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Harris County ending field tests for drugs to protect deputies from opioid exposure
Tiger cub from Philly sent to Oklahoma zoo accepted by new mother

Tiger cub sent to Oklahoma zoo accepted by new mother.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma --
A tiger cub that was rejected by her mother at the Philadelphia Zoo has been accepted by a new mother at the Oklahoma City Zoo.

Officials with the two zoos said Monday that the Amur, or Siberian, tiger cub named Zoya was accepted by the mother, a Sumatran tiger named Lola.

Zoya is the lone survivor of five cubs born July 9 to a first-time mother in the Philadelphia Zoo, and the mother rejected her.

Lola had given birth a day earlier to three cubs of her own, leading to the transfer of Zoya to Oklahoma City because of the similarities of the two subspecies of tigers.

Both Amur and Sumatran tigers are endangered with fewer than 500 of each believed to be living in the wild.
