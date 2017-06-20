Cops pull a MacGyver to save puppy from hot car

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2107041" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> After two 5-week-old puppies were left in a hot car, a police officer with a cooler jumped into action.

Police took some interesting measures to help free an 8-week-old puppy from an extremely hot car near Austin.Over the weekend, police in Manor were called to a Walmart store after a shopper heard the puppy crying in the 99-degree heat.The shopper saw the puppy trapped in a car without the engine running.Officers showed up and managed to unlock one of the doors by reaching through the sunroof with a tire iron.The dog's owner allegedly came out of Walmart nearly half an hour later.He reportedly told police he didn't want to turn on the air conditioning for his pet because he "didn't want to waste gas."The owner faces up to a year in jail while his dog Anabelle is making a full recovery.