Caught on camera: Seal washes ashore beach to find missing pup

Caught on camera: Seal washes ashore to search for missing pup

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KTRK) --
The dramatic reunion of a seal and her pup in Honolulu was detailed in a series of social media posts over the weekend.

The 4-week-old female pup, named Kaimana, after being born at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki, reportedly became separated from her mother Rocky, with local media organization Honolulu Civil Beat posting a video showing Rocky wailing while searching for her pup.

Kaimana had become stuck in a shallow inner canal at Waikiki Natatorium. Local media reported that Aliza Milette-Winfree, who is the Oahu marine mammal response coordinator for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), "got a beach blanket from someone on the beach for use as a stretcher," in order to rescue the pup.

A team of volunteers then brought the pup back to her mother. A series of videos related to the pair being reunited have been included in this post.

