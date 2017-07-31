The dramatic reunion of a seal and her pup in Honolulu was detailed in a series of social media posts over the weekend.The 4-week-old female pup, named Kaimana, after being born at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki, reportedly became separated from her mother Rocky, with local media organization Honolulu Civil Beat posting a video showing Rocky wailing while searching for her pup.Kaimana had become stuck in a shallow inner canal at Waikiki Natatorium. Local media reported that Aliza Milette-Winfree, who is the Oahu marine mammal response coordinator for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), "got a beach blanket from someone on the beach for use as a stretcher," in order to rescue the pup.A team of volunteers then brought the pup back to her mother. A series of videos related to the pair being reunited have been included in this post.