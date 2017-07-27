CHICAGO, Illinois --United Airlines is facing a lawsuit over the death of a giant rabbit bound for greatness.
The lawsuit claims that the airline tried to cover up 'Simon's' death as the rabbit flew from London to Chicago in April.
READ MORE: United investigates report that rabbit died on flight
The rabbit was expected to be the largest in the world, and a group of Iowa businessmen who filed the suit was hoping to use the rabbit to raise money for the Iowa State Fair.
The businessmen say any damages awarded in the suit will go to the fair.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff