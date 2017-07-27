PETS

Businessmen sue United Airlines over death of giant rabbit

EMBED </>More Videos

Lori Stokes has the details on businessmen suing United Airlines over the death of a giant rabbit.

Eyewitness News
CHICAGO, Illinois --
United Airlines is facing a lawsuit over the death of a giant rabbit bound for greatness.

The lawsuit claims that the airline tried to cover up 'Simon's' death as the rabbit flew from London to Chicago in April.
READ MORE: United investigates report that rabbit died on flight
The rabbit was expected to be the largest in the world, and a group of Iowa businessmen who filed the suit was hoping to use the rabbit to raise money for the Iowa State Fair.

The businessmen say any damages awarded in the suit will go to the fair.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
petsUnited Airlineslawsuitrabbit
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Caught on camera: Orca whale attacks fishing boat
Buy a Chipotle burrito, help puppies at Houston SPCA
10 new donated K-9 officers graduate from academy
Police looking for monkey who bit girl at Buc-ee's
More Pets
Top Stories
Harris County Sheriff's deputy found dead in home
Rapper Z-Ro appears in court on assault charge
Health Museum gets big-time national affiliation
Moving closer to Highway 288 toll lane reality
State Dept. warns travelers of possibly tainted alcohol
Man dies after spinning Ohio fair ride malfunctions
Could Sean Spicer dance his way onto DWTS?
Uber charging customers to return lost items
Show More
Caught on camera: Orca whale attacks fishing boat
Justin Bieber hits paparazzo with pickup in Beverly Hills
Ohio State Fair tragedy: Other major accidents on rides
Man insists 'everything' bagel, not drugs, led to positive test
1,200 jobs moving to Houston ExxonMobil campus in 2018
More News
Top Video
Health Museum gets big-time national affiliation
Whata-surprise! Whataburger throws party for grandpa
1,200 jobs moving to Houston ExxonMobil campus in 2018
Uber charging customers to return lost items
More Video