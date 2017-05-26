PETS

BARC drops cat adoption fees to only $1 all summer

(Shutterstock)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Ready to welcome a furry feline friend into your life? BARC is offering $1 adoptions for cats and kittens all summer long.

Earlier this week, BARC said it had taken in more than 170 animals in a single day. The shelter is currently home to 250 cats and kittens "of every shape and size."

The $1 fee includes spaying and neutering, microchipping, city licensing and age appropriate boosters.

To facilitate adoptions, BARC will host five adoption drives around town this weekend:

  • BARC HQ (3300 Carr St.) from 12 - 5 p.m. May 26-28
  • Banfield Pet Hospital (10275 S. Post Oak) from 12 - 4 p.m. on May 26
  • Petco #1407 (12310 FM 1960) from 12 - 4 p.m. on May 27
  • Rocky & Maggie's (17740 Kuykendahl) from 12 - 3 p.m. on May 27
  • Petsmart #1045 (13830 NW Freeway) from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on May 27
  • Petco #5408 (1407 Wirt Rd.) from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on May 28


Dog lovers are also in luck -- at those five events, adoptions will cost only $5 for all dogs five months and older.

SEE ALSO: Irish cats-only vet clinic lists cuddling job
EMBED More News Videos

A veterinary clinic in Ireland has posted a cat lover's dream job: cat cuddler.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
petscatskittensanimalsadoptionpet adoptionHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Wanted: Cat Cuddler
PETS
Mother duck adopts plastic Easter egg
Need a dog or cat? BARC looking for homes
Police train abandoned pit bull as drug dog
Wanted: Cat Cuddler
More Pets
Top Stories
Teen charged in 69-year-old Humble woman's murder
Ariana Grande cancels world tour stops through June 5
Storms could interrupt holiday weekend by Sunday
WATCH: Before & after deadly hit and run in SE Houston
Man charged in murder of father of 2 in La Marque
Sparks fly as thieves in church van smash their way into store
Give your home a tax-free energy boost this weekend
Show More
Panhandler accused of scamming sets record straight
Houston named top U-Haul destination
Watch: Tables turned on would-be robbers
Woman contracts botulism sues nacho cheese-dip maker
New brewery pays tribute to Pearland history
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 21 children missing in Houston this year
New brewery pays tribute to Pearland history
PHOTOS: Inside the Houston Texans' historic training facility
PHOTOS: 8 charged in illegal gambling bust
More Photos