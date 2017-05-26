HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Ready to welcome a furry feline friend into your life? BARC is offering $1 adoptions for cats and kittens all summer long.
Earlier this week, BARC said it had taken in more than 170 animals in a single day. The shelter is currently home to 250 cats and kittens "of every shape and size."
The $1 fee includes spaying and neutering, microchipping, city licensing and age appropriate boosters.
To facilitate adoptions, BARC will host five adoption drives around town this weekend:
- BARC HQ (3300 Carr St.) from 12 - 5 p.m. May 26-28
- Banfield Pet Hospital (10275 S. Post Oak) from 12 - 4 p.m. on May 26
- Petco #1407 (12310 FM 1960) from 12 - 4 p.m. on May 27
- Rocky & Maggie's (17740 Kuykendahl) from 12 - 3 p.m. on May 27
- Petsmart #1045 (13830 NW Freeway) from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on May 27
- Petco #5408 (1407 Wirt Rd.) from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on May 28
Dog lovers are also in luck -- at those five events, adoptions will cost only $5 for all dogs five months and older.
