BARC HQ (3300 Carr St.) from 12 - 5 p.m. May 26-28

Banfield Pet Hospital (10275 S. Post Oak) from 12 - 4 p.m. on May 26

Petco #1407 (12310 FM 1960) from 12 - 4 p.m. on May 27

Rocky & Maggie's (17740 Kuykendahl) from 12 - 3 p.m. on May 27

Petsmart #1045 (13830 NW Freeway) from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on May 27

Petco #5408 (1407 Wirt Rd.) from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on May 28

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2031531" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A veterinary clinic in Ireland has posted a cat lover's dream job: cat cuddler.

Ready to welcome a furry feline friend into your life? BARC is offering $1 adoptions for cats and kittens all summer long.Earlier this week, BARC said it had taken in more than 170 animals in a single day. The shelter is currently home to 250 cats and kittens "of every shape and size."The $1 fee includes spaying and neutering, microchipping, city licensing and age appropriate boosters.To facilitate adoptions, BARC will host five adoption drives around town this weekend:Dog lovers are also in luck -- at those five events, adoptions will cost only $5 for all dogs five months and older.