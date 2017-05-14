PETS

Stressed at the airport? Now you can play with mini horses

Cincinnati International Airport has a solution to flight anxiety, miniature horse therapy.

CINCINNATI, Ohio
Airline passengers have to deal with a lot these days; getting bumped from flights, losing luggage, and scorpions on top of the general anxiety that nervous flyers always feel.

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport has a solution to flight anxiety, miniature horse therapy.

34 therapy horses at Seven Oaks Farm in southwest Ohio, visit the airport twice a month.

More than 30 airports across the country now have therapy dogs. San Francisco has a therapy pig. San Jose, Calif., began a dog program after the Sept. 11 attacks and now has 21 therapy dogs and a therapy cat.

The animals don't get spooked. They have had hundreds of hours of airport training so they are used to having luggage and people swarming around them.

Some passengers enjoy the animals so much that they call the airport to schedule flights around their visits. Visits to nursing homes and schools are also a regular part of the horses' schedule.

