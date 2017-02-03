PETS

Adorable animals pick Super Bowl winners

EMBED </>More News Videos

Animals pick Super Bowl winner.

Who is going to win Super Bowl 51? That's the question on everyone's mind as the big game approaches.

You could weigh each team's strengths and weaknesses, but why do that when you can rely on animal instinct. Literally.

Animals from zoos and wildlife sanctuaries from around the country are showing their Super Bowl spirit by engaging in fun game prediction.

Overall, the animal seem to favor the Falcons, but this may be animal bias. Whether you want the Patriots or Falcons to win, we can all agree that these predictions are adorable.

RELATED: Moody Garden's poison dart frogs predict Super Bowl LI

Tiger hunts for his pick

Chimp picks the winning helmet

Porcupine makes adorable sounds while making his pick

Orangutans in Fort Worth show no hesitation

Manatees are a house divided

Pandas being pandas

Related Topics:
petsSuper Bowl 51animal
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Ferret has successful pacemaker surgery at Kansas State
Meet the kangaroos of Our Haven Wildlife Shelter
Woman gets snake stuck in ear
Cat survives a 225-mile trip under a minivan's hood
More Pets
Top Stories
Police: Wife charged in husband's murder in NW Houston
Woman on bike killed by METRORail near Houston Zoo
WATCH LIVE: Countdown to Super Sunday at Radio Row
12-car convoy escorts El Chapo to NYC court
Texans announce 6.55% price hike for 2017 season tickets
High rollers bringing private jets to Super Bowl 51
'Big Texas Party' celebrates Houston and the Super Bowl
Show More
Lines wrap around Club Nomadic for opening night
SPOTTED! Where celebs were seen out and about in Houston
Police: French soldier shoots attacker outside Louvre
Caught on video: Trooper dragged by vehicle
Son finds mom's body covered in blood in NW Harris Co.
More News
Top Video
12-car convoy escorts El Chapo to NYC court
This student can stack cups at record speed
Police: French soldier shoots attacker outside Louvre
Dog found in trash bag finds forever home
More Video