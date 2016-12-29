PETS

USPS apologizes after 6 canaries sent by mail arrive crushed to death

Shutterstock Image

GRANT, AL --
U.S. Postal Service officials say they've apologized to an Alabama woman who says her package of six live canaries arrived, but the birds were crushed and dead.

Rhonda King tells Al.com that the box containing the birds was marked with tire tracks when it arrived from Texas earlier this month. King said the birds were in an approved box designed to let them breathe.

But when it was delivered to King's hair salon in the northeast Alabama city of Grant, King said the postmaster told her, "well, your birds arrived, but they're not alive."

Postal Service spokeswoman Debra Fetterly said in a later statement to The Associated Press that local managers offered an apology and would work to find "a solution the customer finds acceptable."
Related Topics:
petspostal servicepost officebirdsanimal crueltyu.s. & worldAlabama
(Copyright ©2016 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
16 Signs you're really a dog person
Bear interacts with motorists and tranquilized
'Candid Catmera' app lets snap happy felines take selfies
VIDEO: Pets playing in snow will warm your heart
More Pets
Top Stories
HPD: Teen burglar confesses to killing woman over car
Man accused of random attack on teen suffers mental illness
Soldier identified in deadly Apache chopper crash
Police investigate discovery of dead body in Texas City
Constable: Sex texter exposed himself to minor girl
Dirt bike stolen from dead teen
CEO rewards entire company with a cruise
Show More
2 injured as explosion rocks mobile home community
Children run for their lives after airstrike on school
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
Debbie Reynolds, mom of Carrie Fisher, dead at 84
Uber driver discovers child sex trafficking ring
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
Lost teddy bear takes adventure through airport
Babies in stockings will melt even the Grinch's heart
More Photos