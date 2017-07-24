ANIMAL NEWS

3-month-old killer whale dies at SeaWorld San Antonio

EMBED </>More Videos

A three-month-old killer whale has died at San Antonio's SeaWorld park. (KTRK)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --
A 3-month-old killer whale calf has died after facing a severe infection at SeaWorld in San Antonio.

Veterinarians and SeaWorld staff spent three days giving Kyara critical care, but officials said her health continued to decline.

Theme park officials said Kyara died early Monday morning from a likely case of pneumonia.

LOOKING BACK: Kyara last killer whale born in captivity at SeaWorld
EMBED More News Videos

SeaWorld introduces last orca calf born in captivity.



A post-mortem examination has been scheduled to determine the calf's official cause of death.

"Kyara had a tremendous impact on each of her care staff, not to mention all of the guests that had the chance to see her," SeaWorld said, in a statement. "From late nights to early morning, rain or shine, we dedicate our lives to these animals, and this loss will be felt throughout the entire SeaWorld family."

SeaWorld said it is monitoring the health of its other killer whales for any signs of illness.

Kyara was born in April to mom Takara.

SeaWorld: Tilikum, orca that killed trainer, has died
EMBED More News Videos

SeaWorld orca, Tilikum, dies

SeaWorld to open first park without orcas in 2022
EMBED More News Videos

Sea World to open park without orcas in Abu Dhabi

Dart the dolphin, 12, dies at SeaWorld San Antonio

Dart the Dolphin

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
petsseaworldu.s. & worldtexas newswhaleanimal newsbaby animalsSan Antonio
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ANIMAL NEWS
46 places to take your pet in Pearland or Friendswood
149 dogs rescued from being eaten in S. Korea
Mixed emotions after cat killer sentenced to 16 years
Convicted cat killer sentenced to 16 years in jail
More animal news
PETS
MUST SEE: 2 elephants swept away at sea rescued
46 places to take your pet in Pearland or Friendswood
149 dogs rescued from being eaten in S. Korea
Here are 8 more popular Houston dogs on Instagram
More Pets
Top Stories
Why immigrants willingly risk their lives to come to America
Driver charged in horrific human smuggling case
Dad reacts after live streamed crash leaves child dead
Unruly passenger forces United flight's return to Houston
Dentist indicted after child suffers brain damage
Marathon runners engaged after crossing finish line
Former escort gets 16 years in murder-for-hire plot
Children's Museum offering free immunizations
Show More
Vacant house near school in Kingwood is dangerous
'Nothing to hide' on Russia meeting, Kushner says
Mail carrier accused of running down fence in W. Houston
Man describes brutal road rage attack by a cyclist
How dust from Africa can impact your health in Houston
More News
Top Video
Marathon runners engaged after crossing finish line
Dad reacts after live streamed crash leaves child dead
'Nothing to hide' on Russia meeting, Kushner says
Why immigrants willingly risk their lives to come to America
More Video