HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Ten new donated K-9 officers graduated Tuesday from a variety of agencies, including the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
The ceremony was held at the HCSO Academy in Humble, as handlers completed their six-week training with their K-9s. HCSO has one dog entering their crime-fighting K-9 family.
The dogs were donated by K9s4COPs , an organization that provides K-9s to law enforcement agencies, school districts and college campuses. RTIC also donated $100,000.
A number of agencies were represented at the graduation ceremony, including:
- Harris County Precinct 1 Constables
- Harris County Precinct 3 Constables
- Harris County Precinct 8 Constables
- Hempstead Police Department
- Missouri City Police Department
- Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constables
- Waller County Sheriff's Office
Congratulations to these four-legged heroes!
