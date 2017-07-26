PETS

10 new donated K-9 officers graduate from HCSO Academy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Ten new donated K-9 officers graduated Tuesday from a variety of agencies, including the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The ceremony was held at the HCSO Academy in Humble, as handlers completed their six-week training with their K-9s. HCSO has one dog entering their crime-fighting K-9 family.

The dogs were donated by K9s4COPs , an organization that provides K-9s to law enforcement agencies, school districts and college campuses. RTIC also donated $100,000.

A number of agencies were represented at the graduation ceremony, including:
  • Harris County Precinct 1 Constables
  • Harris County Precinct 3 Constables
  • Harris County Precinct 8 Constables
  • Hempstead Police Department
  • Missouri City Police Department
  • Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constables
  • Waller County Sheriff's Office


Congratulations to these four-legged heroes!

