Ten new donated K-9 officers graduated Tuesday from a variety of agencies, including the Harris County Sheriff's Office.The ceremony was held at the HCSO Academy in Humble, as handlers completed their six-week training with their K-9s. HCSO has one dog entering their crime-fighting K-9 family.The dogs were donated by, an organization that provides K-9s to law enforcement agencies, school districts and college campuses. RTIC also donated $100,000.A number of agencies were represented at the graduation ceremony, including:Congratulations to these four-legged heroes!