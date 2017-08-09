EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1792609" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If you're having a bad day, it could always be worse...

A mom pulled up to her apartment in north Houston to find intruders at her window."[They] were sitting there in my blinds rustling at the window trying to get out," Brittany Baldwin said.It didn't take her long to get a clear look at one and realize the intruders were raccoons.She also noticed a neighbor at the Trails of Dominion Park Apartments getting video of the animals, so she did the same."I was scared, angry and just not knowing what my next move was going to be," Baldwin said.Once the apartment office opened, she called for help. Instead of pest control, she said management sent the on-staff maintenance workers."They're not trained for that," she said. "One of the maintenance men ran off behind a dumpster and after him, a raccoon runs off and runs up the tree."One of the two raccoons inside got away. Baldwin said the other was put in a bucket, but it's not clear what happened to it after that.Once inside her apartment, she saw the damage. Her bathroom was torn apart."They've been all over my closet, in my clothes, in my bed, in my daughter's bed," Baldwin said.She also found where they entered. The attic cover was missing. Apartment staff replaced it, but she said there's nothing stopping this from happening again. Baldwin fears it could happen while she and her five-year-old are home sleeping.She said apartment staff offered to move her to a new unit soon, but they would not help with moving costs. She wants apartment management to put her in a hotel for a few nights so her belongings can be cleaned."The raccoon is still around," she said.The apartment management company didn't respond to a request for comment.