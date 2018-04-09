PETS & ANIMALS

Bobcat hardly rattled by snake during sidewalk showdown in Arizona

EMBED </>More Videos

A bobcat faced off with a snake on a sidewalk. (KTRK)

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona --
You probably wouldn't want to get caught in the middle of this showdown.

A bobcat and a snake fought it out on an Arizona sidewalk, putting on a show for the real estate agent who caught the whole thing on camera.

"I slam on the brakes, and I realize there's a rattlesnake right in front of him and he's almost toying with it, almost like playing with it," real estate agent Laura Lucky told KNXV.

The rattlesnake got in a couple of shots, but the fast-acting cat prevailed, grabbing the snake and carrying it away in its mouth.

Lucky was showing homes to out-of-state clients in north Scottsdale when it happened.

"I was telling my clients, don't expect this. Please don't be worried because I swear bobcats are harmless and rattlesnakes you just stay away from and they won't bother you," she said.

Animal experts say bobcats are not immune to rattler venom. If the cat was bitten, it would have been in a lot of pain.

However, it's normal behavior for bobcats to take on snakes, even if they're venomous.

No word if Lucky's clients were sold on the neighborhood.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldsnakecatscaught on cameraArizona
PETS & ANIMALS
Kitty cop! Mich. police department on the hunt for a police cat
VIDEO: Earthquake rattles baby eagles in treetop nest
Dolphin beached on High Island after attack
Elderly woman recovering after being attacked by Rottweilers in Pearland
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Police trying to ID suspect firing weapon posted to Snapchat
Bartender charged in connection with deadly drunk driving crash appears in court
Body found may be murder suspect who confessed on Facebook
Topless protester charges at Bill Cosby
METRO bus involved in accident with SUV east of downtown
Woman blames windy day for the cocaine in her purse
Flood-damaged Houston synagogue being demolished
Teen charged in 8-year-old's death set to face judge Monday
Show More
These are the victims of the Canada hockey team bus crash
What does your sleep position say about you?
These scammers hope you have a guilty conscience
21 children die in India when school bus plunges into gorge
Top of bus sheared off when it struck overpass
More News