If you are headed to Galveston County for some fun in the sun this Spring, be aware of rattle snakes near the beach.A viewer sent Eyewitness news pictures which showed him killing two rattlesnakes near a pathway to the public access area of Galveston's West Beach.Rattlesnakes are to be avoided, because they are venomous, as are cottonmouths, which are also in the area. There are helpful varieties as well, such as king snakes that can be found.The dunes are home to snakes, and dunes are a protected habitat, so people shouldn't walk across them. Fines for doing so are expensive.On the off-chance you should encounter a snake, walk away.