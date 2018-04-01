PETS & ANIMALS

Watch your step: Neighbor warns community about rattlesnake sightings in Galveston

Visitors warned about snakes, Deborah Wrigley reports. (KTRK)

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you are headed to Galveston County for some fun in the sun this Spring, be aware of rattle snakes near the beach.

A viewer sent Eyewitness news pictures which showed him killing two rattlesnakes near a pathway to the public access area of Galveston's West Beach.



Rattlesnakes are to be avoided, because they are venomous, as are cottonmouths, which are also in the area. There are helpful varieties as well, such as king snakes that can be found.

The dunes are home to snakes, and dunes are a protected habitat, so people shouldn't walk across them. Fines for doing so are expensive.

On the off-chance you should encounter a snake, walk away.

Watch this video to find out what to do if you cross paths with a snake

Woman comes home to snake dangling from front door

