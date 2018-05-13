PETS

VIDEO: Firefighters rescue kitten with head stuck in basketball hoop base

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters rescue kitten stuck in basketball hoop base. Video: St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1

Firefighters in Louisiana rescued a kitten who got stuck in the base of a basketball hoop.

St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 of Slidell posted video of the rescue to Facebook on Sunday morning.

Officials say Firefighter Eric Dupuy found the kitten near the fire station with its head caught in a hole in the base.

Dupuy along with Firefighter Richie Carter saw the kitten was trapped and knew they had to work quickly to keep it from suffocating, officials tell ABC News.

The video shows the kitten struggling to free itself.

Dupuy and Carter worked together to get the kitten out of the hole.

One firefighter cut the base as the other maneuvered the kitten's head around with his fingers so the little feline wouldn't get cut.

After a few moments, the kitten was freed and all three were able to take a photo together.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldkittenscatsrescuefirefighters
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS
Critics show off their President Trump doggy poop bags
Dog swallows pins hidden in food at park
18 cats and dogs saved from house fire in NW Harris County
United Airlines will resume shipping pets but with some breeds barred
Astros' McCullers advocating for free pet neutering
More pets
PETS & ANIMALS
Caught on Camera: Bears frighten news photographer
Real estate agent rescues starving and abandoned dog
Dog daycare 'selfie' going viral
Video shows baby humpback whale while playing with its mother
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Former South Houston Volunteer Fire Department fire chief has died
Man shot in head outside NE Houston nightclub
3 arrested after rooftop burglary at Pawn Shop
Driver accused of running over and killing man after dispute
iPhone explodes feet away from store employee
Loved ones remember coach killed in boating accident on Lake Conroe
Man dead, 3 officers sick from unknown substance at hotel
HPD: 1 person shot at gas station in south Houston
Show More
VIDEO: Laundry sniffer caught on camera in families backyard
Mother charged with murder in death of 2-year-old son
Big T remembered by family and friends at funeral service
Paris stabbing: Assailant and 1 other killed, 4 injured
Prom dress worn 20 years ago gets a second chance
More News