PETS & ANIMALS

VIDEO: Kayaker circled by great white shark falls into water

EMBED </>More Videos

Close encounter with great white shark. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 10, 2018. (WPVI)

A marine biologist says he was not afraid to be kayaking while a great white shark circled him off the coast of Santa Cruz, California.

That is, until he accidentally fell into the water.

A local helicopter tour captured Giancarlo Thomae climbing safely back into his kayak after falling into the water while retrieving his glasses.

He says he didn't panic at first because he's been studying these same sharks for the last few years.

"And then I realized, wait a minute, I saw 15 great whites the day before right in this area from the helicopter - maybe I should calmly and collectively get back on my boat," Thomae said.

Luckily, the shark didn't appear to notice and kept its distance.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldsharkswild animals
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Photo of rescue dog's 'freedom ride' from euthanasia goes viral
Dog swallows pins hidden in food at park
Bear tranquilized in tree after unexpected visit to playground
Family of raccoons crashed through home's ceiling
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Missing 12-year-old being held against her will, police say
Trump announces 'very special moment for World Peace'
Katy ISD board could approve legal counsel for superintendent
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police chase ends in wild rooftop arrest
Texas school ends 'birthday spankings' after complaints
Dog swallows pins hidden in food at park
Lyft to roll out subscription service in Houston
It's Toro's birthday! Celebrate Texans' mascot birthday this weekend
Show More
Girl jumping on bed falls out window to her death
Texas mom gives in to cravings in maternity photo shoot at H-E-B
NBC investigates news division after Matt Lauer's firing
Dad makes citizen's arrest of man allegedly sexting his daughter
Police called on black student sleeping in her dorm at Yale
More News