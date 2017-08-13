PETS & ANIMALS

Texas fisherman and deputies team up to save calf

Video shows the fisherman and Montgomery County Deputy Constables saving the calf from drowning. (KTRK)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
A couple of fisherman teamed up with Montgomery County Deputy Constables and Game Wardens to save a calf.

The Montgomery County Precinct One Constable's office said two fisherman noticed the calf in the water and decided to called authorities for some help.

A video posted to the Constables' Facebook page shows the calf being taken to shore Saturday.

Once the animal the calf got back to shore, she was released and ran off into the woods.
