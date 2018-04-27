PETS & ANIMALS

Wandering dog returns home bearing swastika on head

SPRINGFIELD, Missouri --
A dog in Springfield, Missouri wandered away from home and came back looking slightly different, with a swastika drawn on its forehead.

The symbol appears to have been drawn with a black magic marker on the dog, named Sadie.

"It's really upsetting," the dog's owner Tracey Howard told KYTV. "It's very mean, and it's a very derogatory sign and symbol. It just kind of shocks me that somebody around here would do that."

Howard is trying to figure out how to to remove the symbol from her dog's forehead.
