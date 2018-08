A great white shark estimated to be about 17 feet long was captured on video feasting on a dead whale a mile off San Clemente.The great white, who might still be lurking on the Southern California coast, was seen biting on the 28 feet long whale.Video captured shows the shark swimming right next to a boat the belonged to Allwater Charters as passengers looked on with awe.The video also shows bite marks on the shark's head as it swims by the charter boat.