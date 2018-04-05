A pack of loose pitbulls are accused of ransacking a pet shop in Pearland and killing 27 birds and 10 rabbits.Pearland police say four pitbulls broke into 20 cages at Cole's Flea Market on N. Main. The total loss to the pet shop is over $1,000.The dogs were confined inside the store until police and animal control arrived, investigators said.Police said none of the dogs had collars or tags to identify them.The pitbulls were taken to animal control and are awaiting an owner to claim them.