PETS & ANIMALS

CRAZY VIDEO: Pesky pelicans disrupt Pepperdine graduation

EMBED </>More Videos

A pair of pesky pelicans crashed the Pepperdine graduation this weekend. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
MALIBU, California --
A pair of pesky pelicans crashed the Pepperdine graduation this weekend, making for an amusing distraction from the pomp and circumstance.

Video footage caught the birds swooping down on the crowd as people laughed and screamed, and tried - unsuccessfully - to shoo the birds away.

After landing amid the crowd, one bird hopped over to the stage itself, disrupting the ceremony.

School officials tried to shoo the pelican away, but it nipped at their hands and refused to budge for at least a few moments.

Eventually the birds were ushered out and the ceremony resumed.

That's what happens when your graduation overlooks the Pacific Ocean.

FULL VIDEO: Pelicans crash Pepperdine graduation
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbirdsgraduationu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Rogue cat named Pepper rescued after running loose in airport
Large gator traipses across golf course
Airport officials determined to reunite rogue cat with owner
Distraught family's plea to find injured dog who went missing in Montrose
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Man kills woman, kills himself, injures child in murder-suicide
Rockets defeat Jazz 110-96 in Game 1 of West semifinals
Rockets super fan with cerebral palsy giving back
Drivers use rock-paper-scissors game to settle traffic request
Firefighter gets caught talking about child porn on camera
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Sprint, T-Mobile to combine, companies announce
Boy battling leukemia gets Jose Altuve-inspired back brace
Show More
Rockets playoffs parking prices to go up as series continues
Cole strikes out 12, Astros capitalize on errors to beat A's
Severe storms expected to return this week to southeast Texas
Motorcyclists make sure dog mauling victim's dream comes true
Video: Man wanted in attempted kidnapping of 2 women
More News