Constable Deputies along with Parks and Wildlife responded to an aggressive alligator call in the 17300 block of W Lake Houston!



April 17, 2018

Precinct 4 constable deputies and Parks and Wildlife staff were in for a big surprise Tuesday afternoon.Authorities responded to a call about an aggressive alligator in the 17300 block of W. Lake Houston.The reptile is one of a few that have been spotted in Houston and surrounding areas recently.