The Bayou Animal Shelter in Dickinson is facing a huge problem: they are extremely overcrowded.The shelter only has space for 18 dogs and 45 cats, but they are housing 36 dogs and 52 cats, and several of the cats are pregnant.The shelter is pleading for adoptions on social media, and have even created a GoFundMe to help send the animals to other shelters around the country.The shelter has currently raised over $300 of their $5,000 goal.