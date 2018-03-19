Officers wrangle four-legged landscapers after goats, donkey walk off job

We've seen human workers walk off the job, but four-legged landscapers?It happened in Georgia where officers with the Roswell Police Department said some goats and one donkey were supposed to be clearing a woman's yard on March 16, 2018 before walking off the job.She hired them from a company for a couple of days.Officers were eventually able to get the animals back into the woman's yard to finish the job.The Roswell Police Department shared the video on Facebook saying officers can now add "goat wrangler" to their job description.