If you've wanted to add a four-legged friend to your family, now might be a good time.The Montgomery County Animal Shelter is temporarily waiving pet adoption fees because it's so overcrowded.The shelter on Highway 242 in Conroe is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.Workers say foster parents are also needed.Ready to pick your pet? The shelter has albums of adoptable dogs and cats online.